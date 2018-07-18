* × Change Settings

Unsung Hero: The Jack Jones Story

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 22nd July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2018-January 2019
?
new Unsung Hero: The Jack Jones Story poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Sunday 22nd July 2018

In 1 cinema on Sunday 22nd July 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Sol Papadopoulos

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A documentary on one of the greatest British figures of the past century, trades union leader Jack Jones. He attacked poverty, fascism, worker exploitation and pensioner neglect with such ferocity he was voted The Most Powerful Man in Britain.

Last update was at 08:13 18th July 2018