Never Here

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
Never Here poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Camille Thoman

Written by:

Camille Thoman

Produced by:

Julian Cautherley, Radium Cheung, Bronwyn Cornelius, Jonathan Gardner, Kerri Hundley, Corey Moosa, Camille Thoman and Elizabeth Yng-Wong

Starring:

Mireille Enos, Sam Shepard, Goran Visnjic, Vincent Piazza, Nina Arianda and Ana Nogueira

Genres:

Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lines blur between real and imaginary, crime and art, the watcher and the watched in this eerie, genre-subverting exploration of identity. Installation artist Miranda Fall follows and photographs strangers for her art until disturbing events lead her to suspect that someone out there is watching her.

Never Here Cast

Mireille Enos

Mireille Enos headshot

Date of Birth:

22 September 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sam Shepard

Sam Shepard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goran Visnjic

Goran Visnjic headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vincent Piazza

Vincent Piazza headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nina Arianda

Nina Arianda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ana Nogueira

Ana Nogueira headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

