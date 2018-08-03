Load Wedding

* × Change Settings

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 22nd August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
Directed by:

Nabeel Qureshi

Written by:

Fizza Ali Meerza and Nabeel Qureshi

Produced by:

Mehdi Ali and Fizza Ali Meerza

Starring:

Qayyum Ansari, Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa

Genres:

Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Family, Romance

Language:

Urdu

Runtime:

2 hours 37 minutes (approx.)
