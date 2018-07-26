* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Life is Wonderful: Mandela's Unsung Heroes

Unrated

DocHouse Release Date

Thursday 26th July 2018
new Life is Wonderful: Mandela's Unsung Heroes poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Nick Stadlen

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Nelson Mandela's Rivonia Trial was one of the most gripping and important trials in legal history, charging Mandela and members of the group of South Africans who were planning to overthrow apartheid with the capital offence of sabotage.

This documentary follows the lead up to the trial, its duration and aftermath, exploring not only Mandela's role but that of his comrades and the brilliant lawyers who fought with relentless bravery and brilliance for basic equality - offering an honest, and brutal window into the history of apartheid in South Africa.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Life is Wonderful: Mandela's Unsung Heroes.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:28 26th July 2018