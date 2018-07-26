Life is Wonderful: Mandela's Unsung Heroes

Movie Synopsis:

Nelson Mandela's Rivonia Trial was one of the most gripping and important trials in legal history, charging Mandela and members of the group of South Africans who were planning to overthrow apartheid with the capital offence of sabotage.



This documentary follows the lead up to the trial, its duration and aftermath, exploring not only Mandela's role but that of his comrades and the brilliant lawyers who fought with relentless bravery and brilliance for basic equality - offering an honest, and brutal window into the history of apartheid in South Africa.