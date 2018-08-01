* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Exes Baggage

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 4th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-January 2019
?
new Exes Baggage poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Saturday 18th August 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 20th August 2018.

Directed by:

Dan Villegas

Starring:

Angelica Panganiban and Carlo Aquino

Genre:

Romance

Language:

Filipino

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Exes Baggage is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Exes Baggage.

Exes Baggage Cast

Angelica Panganiban

Angelica Panganiban headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Exes Baggage

Carlo Aquino

Carlo Aquino headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Exes Baggage

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:21 1st August 2018