Shelter Me: Apollo House

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 7th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
?
new Shelter Me: Apollo House poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 7th August 2018

Directed by:

Zahara Moufid

Produced by:

Zahara Moufid

Starring:

Jim Sheridan, Glen Hansard, Hozier, Brendan Ogle, Dean Scurry and Rosie Leonard

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As the homeless problem in Ireland seemed to go unnoticed by those in power, housing activists, well-known public figures, including Film Director Jim Sheridan, Musicians Glen Hansard, Hozier and others came together and took the law into their own hands. They broke into and took over an empty government building - Apollo House - in Dublin City Centre and were surprised and gratified at the reaction of the public.

Reviews

Shelter Me: Apollo House Cast

Jim Sheridan

Jim Sheridan headshot

Date of Birth:

6 February 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Glen Hansard

Glen Hansard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hozier

Hozier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Brendan Ogle

Brendan Ogle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dean Scurry

Dean Scurry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rosie Leonard

Rosie Leonard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Last update was at 07:25 2nd August 2018