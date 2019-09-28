* × Change Settings

Zombieland: Double Tap Zombieland 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
Zombieland: Double Tap poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 2 cinemas on Thursday 17th October 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Ruben Fleischer

Written by:

Dave Callaham, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick

Produced by:

Gavin Polone

Starring:

Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Avan Jogia, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Rosario Dawson and Luke Wilson

Genres:

Action, Comedy, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family.

Reviews

Zombieland: Double Tap Cast

Emma Stone

Emma Stone headshot

Date of Birth:

6 November 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Croods 2Zombieland: Double TapCruella

Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zombieland: Double Tap

Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson headshot

Date of Birth:

23 July 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zombieland: Double TapMidway

Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg headshot

Date of Birth:

5 October 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¼" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zombieland: Double TapJustice League Part TwoJustice League Part Two

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch headshot

Date of Birth:

10 November 1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zombieland: Double Tap

Avan Jogia

Avan Jogia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zombieland: Double Tap

Bill Murray

Bill Murray headshot

Date of Birth:

21 September 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zombieland: Double TapSpace JamGhostbusters 2020

Dan Aykroyd

Dan Aykroyd headshot

Date of Birth:

1 July 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zombieland: Double TapGhostbusters 2020

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson headshot

Date of Birth:

9 May 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zombieland: Double Tap

Luke Wilson

Luke Wilson headshot

Date of Birth:

21 September 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The GoldfinchZombieland: Double Tap

Recommendations

Last update was at 10:36 28th September 2019