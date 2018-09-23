Taking place in 1983, Red is a lumberjack who lives in a secluded cabin in the woods. His artist girlfriend Mandy spends her days reading fantasy paperbacks. Then one day, she catches the eye of a crazed cult leader, who conjures a group of motorcycle-riding demons to kidnap her. Red, armed with a chainsaw and other weapons, stops at nothing to get her back, leaving a bloody, brutal pile of bodies in his wake.
7 January 1964
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
20 November 1981
Unknown
5' 5½" (1.66 m)
1 February 1964
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Mandy
26 February 1943
Unknown
6' 4½" (1.94 m)
Mandy
30 November 1964
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Mandy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Mandy