* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Mandy

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
Mandy poster
Contains strong violence and gory images. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 12th October 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 31st October 2018.

Directed by:

Panos Cosmatos

Written by:

Panos Cosmatos and Aaron Stewart-Ahn

Produced by:

Peter Bevan, Nate Bolotin, Nadia Khamlichi, Martin Metz, Daniel Noah, Adrian Politowski, Josh C. Waller and Elijah Wood

Starring:

Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough, Linus Roache, Bill Duke, Richard Brake and Clément Baronnet

Genres:

Action, Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Taking place in 1983, Red is a lumberjack who lives in a secluded cabin in the woods. His artist girlfriend Mandy spends her days reading fantasy paperbacks. Then one day, she catches the eye of a crazed cult leader, who conjures a group of motorcycle-riding demons to kidnap her. Red, armed with a chainsaw and other weapons, stops at nothing to get her back, leaving a bloody, brutal pile of bodies in his wake.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Mandy is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Mandy.

Mandy Cast

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage headshot

Date of Birth:

7 January 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-VerseThe Croods 2Mandy

Andrea Riseborough

Andrea Riseborough headshot

Date of Birth:

20 November 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GrudgeMandyNancy

Linus Roache

Linus Roache headshot

Date of Birth:

1 February 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mandy

Bill Duke

Bill Duke headshot

Date of Birth:

26 February 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4½" (1.94 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mandy

Richard Brake

Richard Brake headshot

Date of Birth:

30 November 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mandy

Clément Baronnet

Clément Baronnet headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mandy

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:39 23rd September 2018