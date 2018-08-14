* × Change Settings

Mr & Mrs 420 Returns

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 15th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
In 6 cinemas on Wednesday 15th August 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 23rd August 2018.

Directed by:

Ksshitij Chaudhary

Starring:

Jaswinder Bhalla, Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Jassi Gill

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Mr & Mrs 420 Returns Cast

Mr & Mrs 420 Returns

Mr & Mrs 420 Returns

Mr & Mrs 420 Returns

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

Last update was at 07:58 14th August 2018