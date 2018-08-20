* × Change Settings

The Hows of Us

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
new The Hows of Us poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:shooting

Next Showing:

In 3 cinemas on Saturday 8th September 2018. Last showing is on Monday 10th September 2018.

Directed by:

Cathy Garcia-Molina

Written by:

Carmi Raymundo

Produced by:

Carlo Katigbak, Olivia M. Lamasan, Malou N. Santos and Charo Santos-Concio

Starring:

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Darren Espanto, Jean Garcia, Susan Africa and Ria Atayde

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Filipino

Runtime:

Unknown
The Hows of Us Cast

Kathryn Bernardo

Daniel Padilla

Darren Espanto

Jean Garcia

Susan Africa

Ria Atayde

Last update was at 21:12 20th August 2018