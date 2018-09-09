* × Change Settings

Parahuna

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2019
?
Parahuna poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Parahuna is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Mohit Banwait and Amrit Raj Chadha

Produced by:

Mohit Banwait and Mani Dhaliwal

Starring:

Kulwinder Billa, Wamiqa Gabbi, Methab Virk, Karamjit Anmol, Harby Sangha and Nirmal Rishi

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Parahuna Cast

Last update was at 20:18 9th September 2018