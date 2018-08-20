* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum Gon-ji-am

London Korean Film Festival Release Date

Monday 27th August 2018
new Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Beom-sik Jeong

Written by:

Beom-sik Jeong and Sang-min Park

Starring:

Seung-Wook Lee, Ye-Won Mun, Ji-Hyun Park, Sung-Hoon Park and Ha-Joon Wi

Genre:

Horror

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An internet broadcaster recruits a handful of people for their 'experience the horror' show at Gonjiam. They are to explore the haunted asylum and stream it live on the show. To attract more viewers, the show hosts play tricks on the guests, but things start to get out of hand when they are inside the place, where tortured souls could really be lurking in the shadows.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum.

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum Cast

Seung-Wook Lee

Seung-Wook Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum

Ye-Won Mun

Ye-Won Mun headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum

Ji-Hyun Park

Ji-Hyun Park headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum

Sung-Hoon Park

Sung-Hoon Park headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum

Ha-Joon Wi

Ha-Joon Wi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:12 20th August 2018