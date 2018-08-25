* × Change Settings

The Ash Lad: In the Hall of the Mountain King Askeladden - I Dovregubbens hall

Family Festival Release Date

Sunday 2nd September 2018
Directed by:

Mikkel Brænne Sandemose

Written by:

Aleksander Kirkwood Brown and Espen Enger

Produced by:

Kristina Hejduková, Synnøve Hørsdal, Tristan Lynch, Pavel Muller, Aoife O'Sullivan and Åshild Ariane Ramborg

Starring:

Vebjørn Enger, Eili Harboe, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, Elias Holmen Sørensen, Allan Hyde and Gisken Armand

Genre:

Adventure

Language:

Norwegian

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Espen "Ash Lad", a poor farmer's son, embarks on a dangerous quest with his brothers to save the princess from a vile troll known as the Mountain King - in order to collect a reward and save his family's farm from ruin.

Vebjørn Enger

Eili Harboe

Mads Sjøgård Pettersen

Elias Holmen Sørensen

Allan Hyde

Date of Birth:

20 December 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Gisken Armand

