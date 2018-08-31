* × Change Settings

Natsamrat

9.2 / 3934 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-February 2019
?
new Natsamrat poster
Contains mild bad language, drug references and suicide references. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 3 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 6th September 2018.

Directed by:

Mahesh Manjrekar

Written by:

Abhijeet Deshpande, Mahesh Manjrekar and Kiran Yadnyopavit

Produced by:

Vishwas Joshi and Nana Patekar

Starring:

Nana Patekar, Medha Manjrekar, Mrinmayee Deshpande, Sunil Barve, Vikram Gokhale and Ajit Parab

Genres:

Drama, Family

Language:

Marathi

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film is a tragedy about a veteran theatre actor named Ganpat "Appa" Belwalkar who has been the best of his lot during his heyday, garnering fame and fortune acting in plays based on various works, especially William Shakespeare's. It is a tragedy of a veteran actor who enjoyed a very vital importance in his life but who becomes the victim of old age alienation and estrangement. The film reveals an intensely tragic fate of an actor who becomes victim of fate and fortune in old age, which is similar to the fate of Lear. Natsamrat suffers the pangs of old age and dishonor inflicted on him by his own children. It is a tragedy of great humanist and actor who succumbs to the ill fate and destiny. In fact, Natsamrat is a story of Ganpatrao Belvalkar, who withstands great suffering after his retirement from stage acting.

Reviews

Natsamrat Cast

Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Natsamrat

Medha Manjrekar

Medha Manjrekar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Natsamrat

Mrinmayee Deshpande

Mrinmayee Deshpande headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Natsamrat

Sunil Barve

Sunil Barve headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Natsamrat

Vikram Gokhale

Vikram Gokhale headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Natsamrat

Ajit Parab

Ajit Parab headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Natsamrat

Last update was at 08:17 31st August 2018