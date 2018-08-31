Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Movie Synopsis:

Inheriting from the ancestors, the legacy of the Ayurveda panacea 'Vajrakavach', a famed and effective remedy for all ills, the brother duo Pooran and Kaala use the kavach with varied intentions. While Pooran who is good-hearted puts in use his heritage to help people, Kaala looks out for his interest in money. Parmar, an erstwhile Casanova and a colorful character who is also a sharp and intelligent lawyer of repute, is the paying guest in the brothers' house. He is a thorn in Kaala's side, as he is paying the same rent for 35 years, that is of 125 rupees. Adding to the Punjabi mix, Chikoo is a pretty Gujarati girl, who steals Kaala's heart and brings a sinister twist to the tale.