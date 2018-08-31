* × Change Settings

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-February 2019
?
new Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se poster
Contains moderate violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 34 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 6th September 2018.

Directed by:

Navaniat Singh

Written by:

Dheeraj Rattan, Bunty Rathore and Vankush Arora

Produced by:

Akshay Gada, Dhaval Gada, Kushal Gada, Neeraj Gala, Reshmaa Kadakia, Ginny Khanuja, Aarushi Malhotra, Kuldeep Rathore, Suniel S. Saini and Kamayani Punia Sharma

Starring:

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Binnu Dhillon and Salman Khan

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Inheriting from the ancestors, the legacy of the Ayurveda panacea 'Vajrakavach', a famed and effective remedy for all ills, the brother duo Pooran and Kaala use the kavach with varied intentions. While Pooran who is good-hearted puts in use his heritage to help people, Kaala looks out for his interest in money. Parmar, an erstwhile Casanova and a colorful character who is also a sharp and intelligent lawyer of repute, is the paying guest in the brothers' house. He is a thorn in Kaala's side, as he is paying the same rent for 35 years, that is of 125 rupees. Adding to the Punjabi mix, Chikoo is a pretty Gujarati girl, who steals Kaala's heart and brings a sinister twist to the tale.

Reviews

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Cast

Dharmendra

Dharmendra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol headshot

Date of Birth:

27 January 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

KarwaanYamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Binnu Dhillon

Binnu Dhillon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir SeMar Gaye Oye Loko

Salman Khan

Salman Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

27 December 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Last update was at 08:17 31st August 2018