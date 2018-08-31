Inheriting from the ancestors, the legacy of the Ayurveda panacea 'Vajrakavach', a famed and effective remedy for all ills, the brother duo Pooran and Kaala use the kavach with varied intentions. While Pooran who is good-hearted puts in use his heritage to help people, Kaala looks out for his interest in money. Parmar, an erstwhile Casanova and a colorful character who is also a sharp and intelligent lawyer of repute, is the paying guest in the brothers' house. He is a thorn in Kaala's side, as he is paying the same rent for 35 years, that is of 125 rupees. Adding to the Punjabi mix, Chikoo is a pretty Gujarati girl, who steals Kaala's heart and brings a sinister twist to the tale.
Unknown
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
19 October 1957
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
27 January 1969
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
Unknown
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
KarwaanYamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir SeMar Gaye Oye Loko
27 December 1965
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se