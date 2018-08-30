* × Change Settings

Lomax in Éirinn

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 8th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
new Lomax in Éirinn poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 8th September 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Declan McGrath

Written by:

Felim MacDermott

Produced by:

Declan McGrath

Starring:

Pol Brennan

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Pol Brennan of Clannad takes a look at Alan Lomax's visit to Ireland during his quest to preserve the folk music of the world.

Reviews

Lomax in Éirinn Cast

Pol Brennan

Pol Brennan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lomax in Éirinn

