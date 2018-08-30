It's Not the Time of My Life

Movie Synopsis:

A year ago Ernella, Albert and their 10 year old daughter, Laura, left the country for a better life. They haven't managed to succeed in Scotland, so they came back. In the middle of the night they turn up at Eszter's place, the sister of Ernella. Eszter, her husband Farkas and their 5-year-old son, Bruno, live in better circumstances than Ernella's family, who struggle with serious financial problems. The two families have never been in real harmony with each other and only Eszter's family can feel that. Ernella's family loves to be at Eszter's, although they can't agree on anything. The question is, how the two families are able to get along with each other at Eszter's sublet and for how long?