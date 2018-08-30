* × Change Settings

It's Not the Time of My Life Ernelláék Farkaséknál

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 10th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
new It's Not the Time of My Life poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 10th September 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Szabolcs Hajdu

Written by:

Szabolcs Hajdu

Produced by:

Gabor Ferenczy, Dániel Herner, András Muhi and Zsófia Muhi

Starring:

Imre Gelányi, Lujza Hajdu, Szabolcs Hajdu, Zsigmond Hajdu, Domokos Szabó and Ágota Szilágyi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hungarian

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A year ago Ernella, Albert and their 10 year old daughter, Laura, left the country for a better life. They haven't managed to succeed in Scotland, so they came back. In the middle of the night they turn up at Eszter's place, the sister of Ernella. Eszter, her husband Farkas and their 5-year-old son, Bruno, live in better circumstances than Ernella's family, who struggle with serious financial problems. The two families have never been in real harmony with each other and only Eszter's family can feel that. Ernella's family loves to be at Eszter's, although they can't agree on anything. The question is, how the two families are able to get along with each other at Eszter's sublet and for how long?

Reviews

It's Not the Time of My Life Cast

Imre Gelányi

Lujza Hajdu

Szabolcs Hajdu

Zsigmond Hajdu

Domokos Szabó

Ágota Szilágyi

Last update was at 22:03 30th August 2018