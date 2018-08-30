* × Change Settings

Anote's Ark

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 12th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
new Anote's Ark poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 12th September 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 14th September 2018.

Directed by:

Matthieu Rytz

Written by:

Matthieu Rytz

Produced by:

Matthieu Rytz

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

What happens when your nation is swallowed by the sea? With the harsh realities of climate change looming, the low-lying Pacific nation Kiribati must find a new solution for the survival of its people. With sweeping cinematography, Anote's Ark interweaves two poignant stories. Anote Tong, endearing president of the island, races to find options-advocating in international climate negotiations and even investigating building underwater cities. At the same time, warm and sharp-witted Sermery, a young mother of six, tackles every struggle with humour. She must decide whether to leave the only culture she knows on the island and migrate to a new life in New Zealand. Anote's Ark captures the next evolution in the shifting dynamics of climate change-one where borders, technology, and global treaties are urgent and can change daily life as we know it. This portrait of the Kiribati people exudes strength of character and grace as they confront the inevitable change they are facing head-on.

