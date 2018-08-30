* × Change Settings

Silvana - Wake Me Up When You Wake Up Silvana - Väck mig när ni vaknat

Take One Action Film Festival Release Date

Friday 14th September 2018
new Silvana - Wake Me Up When You Wake Up poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Mika Gustafson, Olivia Kastebring and Christina Tsiobanelis

Produced by:

Stina Gardell and Anna Weitz

Starring:

Beatrice Eli and Silvana Imam

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

Swedish

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Film about Swedish artist and feminist Silvana Imam.

Reviews

Silvana - Wake Me Up When You Wake Up Cast

Beatrice Eli

Beatrice Eli headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Silvana - Wake Me Up When You Wake Up

Silvana Imam

Silvana Imam headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Silvana - Wake Me Up When You Wake Up

