Golden Dawn Girls

Movie Synopsis:

The key male members of the far-right political party Golden Dawn are imprisoned accused of carrying out organized criminal activity. To maintain Golden Dawn's position as the fifth largest political party in Greece, their daughters, wives and mothers step up to the task of leading the party through the upcoming elections. As the elections and trial unfold, the Norwegian film crew gets access to secret chambers and witness the family dynamics of one of Europe's most notorious nationalist parties. This documentary exposes the mindset, values and personalities of the people on the front lines of modern nationalism. What happened to Greece? This is filmmaker Håvard Bustnes' impression of this disturbing documentary. In recent years, Greece - with its sunny beaches and friendly people has been overshadowed by political ideologies that are close to Nazism. In this documentary, a daughter, a wife and a mother strive to avoid any slips of the tongue during interviews and regularly pause and.