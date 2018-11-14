* × Change Settings

Nine to Five

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
Nine to Five poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Colin Higgins

Written by:

Patricia Resnick and Colin Higgins

Produced by:

Bruce Gilbert

Starring:

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, Dabney Coleman, Sterling Hayden and Elizabeth Wilson

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Meet Franklin Hart. The biggest "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot" boss on the planet. He thrills in taking advantage of his head female office staff; humiliating, downplaying, and condescending against them whenever conveniently possible, particularly his top assistant Violet. Long-exhausted over his gruesome bullishness, Violet, alongside co-workers Doralee and Judy comprise comical methods of "doing him in", when a freak incident occurs. They then manage to kidnap Hart and trap him in his own house, while assuming control of his department, and productivity leaps. But just how long can they keep him tied up?

Reviews

