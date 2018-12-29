* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Life Itself

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2019
?
Life Itself poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 57 cinemas on Wednesday 2nd January 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 26 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Dan Fogelman

Written by:

Dan Fogelman

Produced by:

Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Erika Hampson, Aaron Ryder and Dan Fogelman

Starring:

Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Annette Bening, Mandy Patinkin, Jean Smart, Olivia Cooke, Antonio Banderas, Àlex Monner and Samuel L. Jackson

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As a young New York couple goes from college romance to marriage and the birth of their first child, the unexpected twists of their journey create reverberations that echo over continents and through lifetimes in Life Itself.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Life Itself is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Life Itself.

Life Itself Cast

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac headshot

Date of Birth:

9 March 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Addams FamilyStar Wars: Episode IXAnnihilationLife Itself

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Life Itself

Annette Bening

Annette Bening headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Captain MarvelLife Itself

Mandy Patinkin

Mandy Patinkin headshot

Date of Birth:

30 November 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Life Itself

Jean Smart

Jean Smart headshot

Date of Birth:

13 September 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Life Itself

Olivia Cooke

Olivia Cooke headshot

Date of Birth:

27 December 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Life Itself

Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Voyage of Doctor DolittleLife ItselfThe New Mutants

Àlex Monner

Àlex Monner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Life Itself

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson headshot

Date of Birth:

21 December 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Captain MarvelGlassLife Itself

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:46 29th December 2018