Suspiria

7.3 / 5385 votes

UK Premiere

Tuesday 16th October 2018
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
Suspiria poster
Contains strong bloody violence and injury detail. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 63 cinemas on Friday 16th November 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 7th December 2018.

Directed by:

Luca Guadagnino

Written by:

Dario Argento, Daria Nicolodi and David Kajganich

Produced by:

Luca Guadagnino, David Kajganich, Francesco Melzi d'Eril, Marco Morabito, Gabriele Moratti, William Sherak and Silvia Venturini Fendi

Starring:

Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Angela Winkler, Ingrid Caven and Sylvie Testud

Genres:

Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe's artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

