Weapon of Choice

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
new Weapon of Choice poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Fritz Ofner and Eva Hausberger

Produced by:

Fritz Ofner

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

"They never fail." The Glock pistol has been fetishised in films and the arts, and is a regular topseller in the international arms market. For the first time, the filmmaking duo Fritz Ofner and Eva Hausberger tell the story of the rise of the Glock: An Austrian design that became the most sought-after service and murder weapon worldwide. Tracing the web of power, money, violence and politics, the film masterfully portrays the dark sides of globalisation and not least an Austrian tale of willful ignorance.

