Escape from New York

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 22nd November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2019
?
Escape from New York poster
Contains strong language, moderate bloody violence and brief sexual assault. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Tuesday 20th November 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 108 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

John Carpenter

Written by:

John Carpenter and Nick Castle

Produced by:

Larry Franco and Debra Hill

Starring:

Kurt Russell, Lee Van Cleef, Ernest Borgnine, Donald Pleasence, Isaac Hayes, Season Hubley, Harry Dean Stanton and Jamie Lee Curtis

Genres:

Action, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the future, crime is out of control and New York City's Manhattan is a maximum security prison. Grabbing a bargaining chip right out of the air, convicts bring down the President's plane in bad old Gotham. Gruff Snake Plissken, a one-eyed lone warrior new to prison life, is coerced into bringing the President, and his cargo, out of this land of undesirables.

Reviews

Escape from New York Cast

Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell headshot

Date of Birth:

17 March 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Once Upon a Time In HollywoodEscape from New York

Lee Van Cleef

Lee Van Cleef headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Escape from New York

Ernest Borgnine

Ernest Borgnine headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Escape from New York

Donald Pleasence

Donald Pleasence headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Escape from New York

Isaac Hayes

Isaac Hayes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Escape from New York

Season Hubley

Season Hubley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Escape from New York

Harry Dean Stanton

Harry Dean Stanton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Escape from New YorkAlien

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis headshot

Date of Birth:

22 November 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Escape from New York

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:45 15th November 2018