Prince of Darkness

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2019
?
Prince of Darkness poster
Contains strong language and violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 14 cinemas on Monday 5th November 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 15th November 2018.

Directed by:

John Carpenter

Written by:

John Carpenter

Starring:

Donald Pleasence, Jameson Parker, Victor Wong, Lisa Blount, Dennis Dun, Susan Blanchard and Alice Cooper

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A sinister secret has been kept in the basement of an abandoned Los Angeles church for many years. With the death of a priest belonging to a mysterious sect, another priest opens the door to the basement and discovers a vat containing a green liquid. The priest contacts a group of physics graduate students to investigate it. Unfortunately, they discover that the liquid contains the essence of Satan himself, and they also discover that he will release HIS father - an all-powerful Anti-God! The liquid later comes to life itself, turning some of the students into zombies as the Devil comes forward to release his father. Will these students be able to stop him?

Reviews

Prince of Darkness Cast

Donald Pleasence

Donald Pleasence headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Escape from New YorkPrince of Darkness

Jameson Parker

Jameson Parker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Prince of Darkness

Victor Wong

Victor Wong headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Prince of Darkness

Lisa Blount

Lisa Blount headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Prince of Darkness

Dennis Dun

Dennis Dun headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Prince of Darkness

Susan Blanchard

Susan Blanchard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Prince of Darkness

Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper headshot

Date of Birth:

4 February 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Prince of Darkness

Last update was at 09:12 6th October 2018