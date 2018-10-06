* × Change Settings

They Live

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2019
?
They Live poster
Contains very strong violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 26th October 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 8th November 2018.

Directed by:

John Carpenter

Written by:

Ray Nelson and John Carpenter

Produced by:

Larry Franco

Starring:

Roddy Piper, Keith David, Meg Foster, George 'Buck' Flower, Peter Jason and Raymond St. Jacques

Genres:

Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Nada, a down-on-his-luck construction worker, discovers a pair of special sunglasses. Wearing them, he is able to see the world as it really is: people being bombarded by media and government with messages like "Stay Asleep", "No Imagination", "Submit to Authority". Even scarier is that he is able to see that some usually normal-looking people are in fact ugly aliens in charge of the massive campaign to keep humans subdued.

Reviews

