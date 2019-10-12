* × Change Settings

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood You Are My Friend

7.7 / 33 votes

UK Premiere

Saturday 12th October 2019
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2020
?
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood poster
Contains mild bad language and violence. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Marielle Heller

Written by:

Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster

Produced by:

Youree Henley, Peter Saraf, Marc Turtletaub, Leah Holzer and Wenxin She

Starring:

Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper, Noah Harpster, Susan Kelechi Watson and Heather Habura

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story of Fred Rogers, the honoured host and creator of the popular children's television program, MisteRogers' Neighborhood.

Reviews

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Cast

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks headshot

Date of Birth:

9 July 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GreyhoundA Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Matthew Rhys

Matthew Rhys headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Chris Cooper

Chris Cooper headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Noah Harpster

Noah Harpster headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Susan Kelechi Watson

Susan Kelechi Watson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Heather Habura

Heather Habura headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:42 21st November 2019