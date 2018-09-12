* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Kurmaiyan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
new Kurmaiyan poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Kurmaiyan is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Gurmeet Saajan and Manjeet Singh Tony

Produced by:

Gurmail Brar and Gurmeet Saajan

Starring:

Harjit Harman, Japji Khaira, Gurmeet Saajan, Nirmal Rishi, Harby Sangha and Hobby Dhaliwal

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Family

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 30 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Kurmaiyan is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Kurmaiyan.

Kurmaiyan Cast

Harjit Harman

Harjit Harman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kurmaiyan

Japji Khaira

Japji Khaira headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kurmaiyan

Gurmeet Saajan

Gurmeet Saajan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kurmaiyan

Nirmal Rishi

Nirmal Rishi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

KurmaiyanParahuna

Harby Sangha

Harby Sangha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ParahunaKurmaiyan

Hobby Dhaliwal

Hobby Dhaliwal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kurmaiyan

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 19:44 12th September 2018