Movie Synopsis:

On a hot summer night 22 years ago, 18-year-old Attiya Khan ran through the streets, frightened for her life. She was fleeing her ex-boyfriend Steve, who'd been abusing her on a daily basis. Now, all these years later, Attiya has asked Steve to meet. She wants to know how he remembers their relationship and if he is willing to take responsibility for his violent actions. This emotionally raw first meeting, filmed by Attiya with Steve's consent, is the starting point for A Better Man. The rough footage also marks a new beginning in Attiya's own recovery process-as well as an important starting point for Steve. For the first time ever, he speaks of the abuse and cracks opens the door to dealing with the past. Illuminating a new paradigm for domestic-violence prevention, A Better Man offers a fresh and nuanced look at the healing and revelation that can happen for everyone involved when men take responsibility for their abuse. It also empowers audience members to play new roles in.