A Better Man

Take One Action Film Festival Release Date

Monday 17th September 2018
new A Better Man poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Lawrence Jackman and Attiya Khan

Written by:

Lawrence Jackman and Attiya Khan

Produced by:

Christine Kleckner and Justine Pimlott

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On a hot summer night 22 years ago, 18-year-old Attiya Khan ran through the streets, frightened for her life. She was fleeing her ex-boyfriend Steve, who'd been abusing her on a daily basis. Now, all these years later, Attiya has asked Steve to meet. She wants to know how he remembers their relationship and if he is willing to take responsibility for his violent actions. This emotionally raw first meeting, filmed by Attiya with Steve's consent, is the starting point for A Better Man. The rough footage also marks a new beginning in Attiya's own recovery process-as well as an important starting point for Steve. For the first time ever, he speaks of the abuse and cracks opens the door to dealing with the past. Illuminating a new paradigm for domestic-violence prevention, A Better Man offers a fresh and nuanced look at the healing and revelation that can happen for everyone involved when men take responsibility for their abuse. It also empowers audience members to play new roles in.

Reviews

