They Shall Not Grow Old

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 16th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
They Shall Not Grow Old poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 196 cinemas on Tuesday 16th October 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 24th October 2018.

Directed by:

Peter Jackson and Paul Wheatcroft

Produced by:

Peter Jackson and Paul Wheatcroft

Genres:

Documentary, History, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A documentary about World War I with never-before-seen footage to commemorate the centennial of the end of the war.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on They Shall Not Grow Old.

Recommendations

