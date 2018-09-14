Movie Synopsis:

One of Mexico's most remarkable ecosystems, the cloud forest, is under threat as coffee plantations, cattle grazing and an increase in human population all take their toll. In response, the people of a small town in Veracruz take it upon themselves to "be the change" and protect this unique habitat. Building their own homes, schools and farms, they set out to restructure their entire culture, from the food they grow to their children's education, radically redefining their relationship with nature - and each other - along the way.