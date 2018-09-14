* × Change Settings

The Cloud Forest Bosque de Niebla

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 19th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Mónica Alvarez Franco

Written by:

Mónica Alvarez Franco

Produced by:

Emiliano Altuna, Laura Imperiale, Carlos Rossini and Carlos Sosa

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

One of Mexico's most remarkable ecosystems, the cloud forest, is under threat as coffee plantations, cattle grazing and an increase in human population all take their toll. In response, the people of a small town in Veracruz take it upon themselves to "be the change" and protect this unique habitat. Building their own homes, schools and farms, they set out to restructure their entire culture, from the food they grow to their children's education, radically redefining their relationship with nature - and each other - along the way.

