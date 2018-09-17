* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

John Paul II in Ireland: A Plea for Peace

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
new John Paul II in Ireland: A Plea for Peace poster
Contains images of real injury. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 16 cinemas on Friday 21st September 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 27th September 2018.

Official Site:

jp2inireland.com

Directed by:

Marc Boudignon and David Naglieri

Written by:

David Naglieri

Produced by:

David Naglieri

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the fall of 1979, John Paul II was one year into a transformative papacy filled with hope and dynamism. Northern Ireland was a decade into the Troubles, a bloody conflict that shrouded all of Ireland in gloom. The dramatic encounter between this charismatic Polish Pope and the "land of Saints and Scholars," is captured poignantly in John Paul II in Ireland: A Plea for Peace. "On my knees, I beg you, to turn away from the paths of violence..." During those three eventful days, John Paul attracted a third of the country to welcome him in person, and spoke directly to those engaged in violence, imploring them to seek a peaceful resolution.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when John Paul II in Ireland: A Plea for Peace is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on John Paul II in Ireland: A Plea for Peace.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:22 17th September 2018