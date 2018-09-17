Movie Synopsis:

In the fall of 1979, John Paul II was one year into a transformative papacy filled with hope and dynamism. Northern Ireland was a decade into the Troubles, a bloody conflict that shrouded all of Ireland in gloom. The dramatic encounter between this charismatic Polish Pope and the "land of Saints and Scholars," is captured poignantly in John Paul II in Ireland: A Plea for Peace. "On my knees, I beg you, to turn away from the paths of violence..." During those three eventful days, John Paul attracted a third of the country to welcome him in person, and spoke directly to those engaged in violence, imploring them to seek a peaceful resolution.