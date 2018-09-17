* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Living in the Future's Past

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 23rd September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2019
?
new Living in the Future's Past poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 23rd September 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Susan Kucera

Produced by:

Jeff Bridges, Susan Kucera and Jim Swift

Starring:

Jeff Bridges, Piers Sellers, Wesley Clark, Leonard Mlodinow, Daniel Goleman and Bruce Hood

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

What kind of future to we want to live in? Jeff Bridges presents this beautifully photographed 4K tour de force of original thinking on who we are and the life challenges we face. This film upends our way of thinking and provides original insights into our subconscious motivations, the unintended consequences, and how our fundamental nature influences our future as Humankind.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Living in the Future's Past is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Living in the Future's Past.

Living in the Future's Past Cast

Jeff Bridges

Jeff Bridges headshot

Date of Birth:

4 December 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Living in the Future's PastBad Times at the El RoyaleThe Big Lebowski

Piers Sellers

Piers Sellers headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Living in the Future's Past

Wesley Clark

Wesley Clark headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Living in the Future's Past

Leonard Mlodinow

Leonard Mlodinow headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Living in the Future's Past

Daniel Goleman

Daniel Goleman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Living in the Future's Past

Bruce Hood

Bruce Hood headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Living in the Future's Past

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:22 17th September 2018