The Bastards Fig Tree La higuera de los bastardos

London Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 27th September 2018
Directed by:

Ana Murugarren

Written by:

Ana Murugarren and Ramiro Pinilla

Produced by:

Joaquín Trincado

Starring:

Karra Elejalde, Pepa Aniorte, Carlos Areces, Mikel Losada, Andrés Herrera and Jordi Sánchez

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Near the end of the Spanish War, a "trigger happy" fascist soldier turns into a hermit and gets caught up in the care of a fig tree after the look in a ten year old child's eyes, son of one of his victims, awakes in him the certainty that the kid will kill him as soon as he reaches sixteen years of age.

The Bastards Fig Tree Cast

Karra Elejalde

Pepa Aniorte

Carlos Areces

Mikel Losada

Andrés Herrera

Jordi Sánchez

