* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Where We Go from Here

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
new Where We Go from Here poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Where We Go from Here is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Anthony Meindl

Written by:

Anthony Meindl

Produced by:

Bree Irvin, Alison Kohlhardt, Anthony Meindl and David Zilberberg

Starring:

Justine Wachsberger, Raphael Desprez, Camille De Pazzis, Nicolas Berger-Vachon, Zhan Wang and Olivia Taylor Dudley

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Three acts of terror disrupt the lives of ordinary people. In Binghamton, an ESL teacher dealing with domestic abuse finds even greater violence at her school. In Orlando, two lovers drifting apart may be separated by the hate of another. In Paris, friends on an introspective night out are caught up in a brutal madness.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Where We Go from Here is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Where We Go from Here.

Where We Go from Here Cast

Justine Wachsberger

Justine Wachsberger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Where We Go from Here

Raphael Desprez

Raphael Desprez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Where We Go from Here

Camille De Pazzis

Camille De Pazzis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Where We Go from Here

Nicolas Berger-Vachon

Nicolas Berger-Vachon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Where We Go from Here

Zhan Wang

Zhan Wang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Where We Go from Here

Olivia Taylor Dudley

Olivia Taylor Dudley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Where We Go from Here

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:44 18th September 2018