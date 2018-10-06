* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2019
?
Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 26th October 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 1st November 2018.

Directed by:

Gus Van Sant

Written by:

John Callahan, Gus Van Sant, Jack Gibson and William Andrew Eatman

Produced by:

Scott Robertson

Starring:

Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, Jack Black, Tony Greenhand, Beth Ditto and Gus Van Sant

Genres:

Biography, Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After Portland slacker John Callahan nearly loses his life in a car accident, the last thing he intends to do is give up drinking. But when he reluctantly enters treatment - with encouragement from his girlfriend and a charismatic sponsor - Callahan discovers a gift for drawing edgy, irreverent newspaper cartoons that develop a national following and grant him a new lease on life.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot.

Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot Cast

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix headshot

Date of Birth:

28 October 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on FootJoker

Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill headshot

Date of Birth:

20 December 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden WorldThe Lego Movie 2: The Second PartDon't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot

Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara headshot

Date of Birth:

17 April 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot

Jack Black

Jack Black headshot

Date of Birth:

28 August 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goosebumps: Haunted HalloweenJumanji 2Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot

Tony Greenhand

Tony Greenhand headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot

Beth Ditto

Beth Ditto headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot

Gus Van Sant

Gus Van Sant headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:12 6th October 2018