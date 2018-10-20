* × Change Settings

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
Won't You Be My Neighbor? poster
Directed by:

Morgan Neville

Produced by:

Nicholas Ma, Caryn Capotosto and Morgan Neville

Starring:

Joanne Rogers, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Al Gore, Fred Rogers and Betty Aberlin

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Charmingly soft-spoken and yet powerfully incisive expressing his profound ideals, Fred Rogers was a unique presence on television for generations. Through interviews of his family and colleagues, the life of this would-be pastor is explored as a man who found a more important calling to provide an oasis for children in a video sea of violent bombardment. That proved to be his landmark series, MisteRogers' Neighborhood (1968), a show that could gently delve into important subjects no other children's show would have dared for that time. In doing so, Rogers experienced a career where his sweet-tempered idealism charmed and influenced the world whether it be scores of children on TV or recalcitrant authorities in government. However, that beloved personality also hid Rogers' deep self-doubts about himself and occasional misjudgments even as he proved a rock of understanding in times of tragedy for a world that did not always comprehend a man of such noble character.

Won't You Be My Neighbor? Cast

Joanne Rogers

Joanne Rogers headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton headshot

Date of Birth:

19 August 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

RBGWon't You Be My Neighbor?

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton headshot

Date of Birth:

26 October 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Won't You Be My Neighbor?Fahrenheit 11/9

Al Gore

Al Gore headshot

Date of Birth:

31 March 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Fred Rogers

Fred Rogers headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Betty Aberlin

Betty Aberlin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

