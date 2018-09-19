* × Change Settings

Qismat

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
new Qismat poster
Contains mild sex references and upsetting scenes. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 8 cinemas on Friday 21st September 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 27th September 2018.

Directed by:

Jagdeep Sidhu

Written by:

Jagdeep Sidhu

Produced by:

Yuvraj Siddharth Singh

Starring:

Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta Dubey, Guggu Gill, Harby Sangha and Mandeep Mani

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 17 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Qismat Cast

Ammy Virk

Ammy Virk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Qismat

Sargun Mehta Dubey

Sargun Mehta Dubey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Qismat

Guggu Gill

Guggu Gill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Qismat

Harby Sangha

Harby Sangha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ParahunaKurmaiyanQismat

Mandeep Mani

Mandeep Mani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Qismat

Recommendations

