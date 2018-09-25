When You No Longer Love Me

Movie Synopsis:

In 2002 Laura is a doctor who lives in Buenos Aires attended by Fredo, her old stepfather, after the recent death of his mother. Receiving a call from an uncle of her own, both travel to the Basque Country (north to Spain) after the unexpected discovery of the corpse who is revealed to be Félix, long-time missing Laura's father, who it was believed that in 1969 he left Spain and his wife and daughter after to retire all money of the bank. Laura and Fredo meet Egoskue, a life insurance who gives Laura the money by an old account opened by the own Félix two weeks before his assassination. Trying that the Ertzaina (Basque Country's local police) open again the cold case, Laura decides investigate by herself, helped by Fredo and Egoskue, in an effort to solve the murder. But according the investigation deeps in the past, Laura not only realizes the hard times of Spain due to the terrorist group ETA and its war against Franquist Regime and the Civil Guard, but too learns the possible.