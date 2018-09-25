* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Gogita's New Life

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 30th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2019
?
new Gogita's New Life poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 30th September 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Levan Koguashvili

Written by:

Levan Koguashvili

Produced by:

Dario Domitrovic, Boris Frumin, Levan Koguashvili, Irakli Rodonaya, Temur Ugulava, Olena Yershova and Armen Zuloyan

Starring:

Gela Chitishvili, Gogita Chitishvili, Nunu Chitishvili, Nona Gurgenidze, Guliko Sadradze and Maka Sanikidze

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Georgian

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After 14 years in prison, the time has come for Gogita to return to his normal life. He's longing for a home of his own and to marry a nice woman. But who would be interested in a poor farmer and ex-con who still lives with his mother? Then he meets Maka on the internet. She's not that young anymore, and she's not the prettiest girl in the world, but she can bake delicious cakes. They're soon making grand plans without even having met. What unfolds is a tragicomic tale of a simple man and woman looking for love in a world that's placing high demands on them, a tender and humorous glimpse into the life of a Georgian man.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Gogita's New Life is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Gogita's New Life.

Gogita's New Life Cast

Gela Chitishvili

Gela Chitishvili headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gogita's New Life

Gogita Chitishvili

Gogita Chitishvili headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gogita's New Life

Nunu Chitishvili

Nunu Chitishvili headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gogita's New Life

Nona Gurgenidze

Nona Gurgenidze headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gogita's New Life

Guliko Sadradze

Guliko Sadradze headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gogita's New Life

Maka Sanikidze

Maka Sanikidze headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gogita's New Life

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:58 25th September 2018