Old Boys

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 30th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2019
Directed by:

Toby MacDonald

Written by:

Luke Ponte and Freddy Syborn

Produced by:

Kasia Malipan, Luke Morris and Simon Perry

Starring:

Nathen Solly, Giles Malcolm, Nicholas Agnew, Will Christopherson, Pauline Etienne and Joshua Frater-Loughlin

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

At an English all-boys boarding school, the life of nerdy Amberson is turned upside down when the daughter of the new French teacher arrives. As he ends up playing matchmaker to the school's popular sporting hero in dire need of romantic assistance, he realises he's falling for the girl himself. A fresh and vibrant comedy, Old Boys is a modern twist on the timeless story of Cyrano de Bergerac.

