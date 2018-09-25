At an English all-boys boarding school, the life of nerdy Amberson is turned upside down when the daughter of the new French teacher arrives. As he ends up playing matchmaker to the school's popular sporting hero in dire need of romantic assistance, he realises he's falling for the girl himself. A fresh and vibrant comedy, Old Boys is a modern twist on the timeless story of Cyrano de Bergerac.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Old Boys
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Old Boys
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Old Boys
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Old Boys
26 June 1989
Unknown
Unknown
Old Boys
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Old Boys