Promise at Dawn La promesse de l'aube

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 3rd October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Eric Barbier

Written by:

Eric Barbier, Marie Eynard and Romain Gary

Produced by:

Eric Jehelmann, Nadia Khamlichi, Adrian Politowski, Philippe Rousselet, Jérôme Seydoux and Gilles Waterkeyn

Starring:

Pierre Niney, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Didier Bourdon, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Catherine McCormack and Finnegan Oldfield

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Romance

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours 11 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

From his childhood in Poland to his adolescence in Nice to his years as a student in Paris and his tough training as a pilot during World War II, this tragi-comedy tells the romantic story of Romain Gary, one of the most famous French novelists and sole writer to have won the Goncourt Prize for French literature two times.

Reviews

Promise at Dawn Cast

