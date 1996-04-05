* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Devadas

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 27th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2019
?
new Devadas poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 27th September 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 30th September 2018.

Directed by:

Sriram Adittya

Written by:

Sriram Adittya and Venkat D. Pati

Produced by:

C. Ashwini Dutt

Starring:

Nagarjuna Akkineni, Nani, Aakanksha Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Srinivas Avasarala and Kunal Kapoor

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Devadas is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Devadas.

Devadas Cast

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagarjuna Akkineni headshot

Date of Birth:

29 August 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Devadas

Nani

Nani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Devadas

Aakanksha Singh

Aakanksha Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Devadas

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna headshot

Date of Birth:

5 April 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Devadas

Srinivas Avasarala

Srinivas Avasarala headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Devadas

Kunal Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor headshot

Date of Birth:

18 October 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Devadas

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:58 25th September 2018