Movie Synopsis:

Beautiful Things is a journey into our obsessive consumption. The many objects we accumulate and we believe to be essential begin their production journey in silent secluded industrial and scientific sites. The film describes the hidden mechanical liturgy within four different remote locations where bordeline men work in complete isolation without any interference from the outside world. These men trigger, unconsciously, the long chain of creation, transport, commercialization and destruction of the objects feeding our bulimic lifestyle. They are monks inside temples of steel and concrete. They repeat the same liturgy every day. And we don't even know that they exist.