Beautiful Things

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 3rd October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
new Beautiful Things poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Giorgio Ferrero and Federico Biasin

Written by:

Giorgio Ferrero

Produced by:

Federico Biasin and Giorgio Ferrero

Starring:

Van Quattro

Genres:

Documentary, Drama, Music, Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Beautiful Things is a journey into our obsessive consumption. The many objects we accumulate and we believe to be essential begin their production journey in silent secluded industrial and scientific sites. The film describes the hidden mechanical liturgy within four different remote locations where bordeline men work in complete isolation without any interference from the outside world. These men trigger, unconsciously, the long chain of creation, transport, commercialization and destruction of the objects feeding our bulimic lifestyle. They are monks inside temples of steel and concrete. They repeat the same liturgy every day. And we don't even know that they exist.

Reviews

Beautiful Things Cast

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

