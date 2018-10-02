* × Change Settings

Giant Handia

Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 4th October 2018
Directed by:

Aitor Arregi and Jon Garaño

Written by:

Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño, Jose Mari Goenaga and Andoni de Carlos

Produced by:

Xabier Berzosa, Iñaki Gomez, Iñaki Gómez and Iñigo Obeso

Starring:

Ramón Agirre, Iñigo Aranburu, Iñigo Azpitarte, Aia Kruse, Eneko Sagardoy and Joseba Usabiaga

Genres:

Drama, History

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Having fought in the First Carlist War, Martin returns to his family farm in Gipuzkoa only to find that his younger brother, Joaquín, towers over him in height. Convinced that everyone will want to pay to see the tallest man on Earth, the siblings set out on a long trip all over Europe, during which ambition, money and fame will forever change the family's fate. A story based on true events.

Giant Cast

Ramón Agirre

Giant

Iñigo Aranburu

Giant

Iñigo Azpitarte

Giant

Aia Kruse

Giant

Eneko Sagardoy

When You No Longer Love MeGiant

Joseba Usabiaga

Giant

