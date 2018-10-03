* × Change Settings

Unwanted Heritage

Southeast European Future Festival Release Date

Saturday 6th October 2018
new Unwanted Heritage poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Irena Skoric

Written by:

Irena Skoric

Produced by:

Irena Skoric

Genres:

Documentary, History

Language:

Croatian

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Monuments are silent witnesses to the times when they were built and the people who built them. Through monuments one can trace the history of human kind. Monuments teach us about different customs, religions, cultures, economies, wars and social norms. Had their monuments not been preserved many peoples would have perished without a trace. Thousands of monuments were built throughout the former Yugoslavia in the 1945-1990 period to commemorate the sites where World War II battles had been fought. These monuments were once favorite destinations for school trips and political gatherings, as well as a necessary part of all family photos. At the present time, the monuments and their symbolism have been abandoned, neglected and destroyed. The main focus of this film is the destiny of these monuments as secondary raw materials.

Last update was at 07:36 3rd October 2018