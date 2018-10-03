* × Change Settings

Fractured

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 7th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
Contains strong violence, language and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Jamie Patterson

Written by:

Christian Hearn and Jamie Patterson

Produced by:

Karl Davies, Nathalie Grace, Jamie Patterson and April Pearson

Starring:

Louisa Lytton, April Pearson, Karl Davies, Jordan Metcalfe and Calvin A. Dean

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When a tyre blows on the way to a romantic countryside getaway, Rebecca and Michael sense someone is watching. The only people they encountered along the way were friendly strangers Freyr and Alva who gave them a lift. But their holiday home becomes a terrifying prison as they are tortured by something or someone outside.

