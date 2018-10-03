When a tyre blows on the way to a romantic countryside getaway, Rebecca and Michael sense someone is watching. The only people they encountered along the way were friendly strangers Freyr and Alva who gave them a lift. But their holiday home becomes a terrifying prison as they are tortured by something or someone outside.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Fractured
23 January 1989
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Fractured
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Fractured
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Fractured
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Fractured