Nota

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 4th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
new Nota poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 10th October 2018.

Directed by:

Anand Shankar

Written by:

Shan Karuppusamy

Produced by:

K.E. Gnanavelraja

Starring:

Vijay Deverakonda, Mehreen Pirzada, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Anastasia Maslova and Yaashika Aanand

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 25 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Nota.

Nota Cast

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nota

Mehreen Pirzada

Mehreen Pirzada headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nota

Sathyaraj

Sathyaraj headshot

Date of Birth:

3 October 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nota

Nassar

Nassar headshot

Date of Birth:

5 March 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nota

Anastasia Maslova

Anastasia Maslova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nota

Yaashika Aanand

Yaashika Aanand headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nota

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:52 4th October 2018