Until the Birds Return

Movie Synopsis:

Three stories set in today's Algeria. In Algiers, Mourad, a property developer is wealthy and more or less satisfied with his lot but he does not know how to make happy those close to him; Lila, his confused ex-wife; Rash, his frustrated second wife; Nacim, his disenchanted son. Djabil, Mourad's chauffeur, has accepted to drive Aicha and his father from Algiers to Biskra where the young woman is to be married civilly. Now, Djabil happens to be Aicha's lover. In Sétif, Dahman, a neurologist, hopes to marry Radia at last. But the promotion he expects seems to be put off forever. He is in double trouble when a woman accuses him of serious wrongdoing.