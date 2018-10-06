* × Change Settings

Until the Birds Return En attendant les hirondelles

Dublin Arabic Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 7th October 2018
Directed by:

Karim Moussaoui

Written by:

Maud Ameline and Karim Moussaoui

Produced by:

Nicole Gerhards, Debzi Jaber, Philippe Martin, Olivier Père and David Thion

Starring:

Mohamed Djouhri, Hania Amar, Hassan Kachach, Mehdi Ramdani, Nadia Kaci and Sonia Mekkiou

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Three stories set in today's Algeria. In Algiers, Mourad, a property developer is wealthy and more or less satisfied with his lot but he does not know how to make happy those close to him; Lila, his confused ex-wife; Rash, his frustrated second wife; Nacim, his disenchanted son. Djabil, Mourad's chauffeur, has accepted to drive Aicha and his father from Algiers to Biskra where the young woman is to be married civilly. Now, Djabil happens to be Aicha's lover. In Sétif, Dahman, a neurologist, hopes to marry Radia at last. But the promotion he expects seems to be put off forever. He is in double trouble when a woman accuses him of serious wrongdoing.

Until the Birds Return Cast

